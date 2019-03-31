Kuhnhackl has been held scoreless in his last five games.

Kuhnhackl has played back to back games due to injuries to Valterri Filppula (shoulder) and Andrew Ladd (knee). Kuhnhackl will likely keep seeing playing time as the Isles have now lost Tanner Fritz (hand) for the remainder of the season and general manager Lou Lamoriello stated Sunday that he has no plans to call up any players from Bridgeport of the AHL. On the season Kuhnhackl has four goals and nine points in 33 games and isn't likely the answer to any fantasy question you may have during the final week of the NHL regular season.