Kuhnhackl lit the lamp and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Kuhnhackl tied the game off a feed from Michael Dal Colle with 5:46 remaining in the third period, and Anders Lee finished the job in overtime. The 27-year-old endured a lengthy lower-body injury, but he's had a knack for scoring lately with three goals and a helper over the past seven games. For fantasy purposes, however, it's tough to depend on Kuhnhackl while he's averaging 11:28 per game.