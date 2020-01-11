Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Set to play Saturday
Kuhnhackl is over his strain and expected to be in Saturday's lineup against the Bruins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Kuhnhackl didn't end up needing to miss any time with the injury due to a short break in New York's schedule. His status isn't of much concern in the fantasy realm considering Kuhnhackl's impact on the scoresheet has been limited to three goals and one assist in 16 appearances this season.
