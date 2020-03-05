Kuhnhackl will not be in the lineup against the Senators on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl hasn't played in the team's last four games, instead, he's served as a healthy scratch in the press box, so there was no guarantee the winger would have played anyway. Without a clear spot in the lineup, the German won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the way.