Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) missed his second straight practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl also sat out of Sunday's skate, and it's possible the 27-year-old is simply taking maintenance days after blocking three shots and dishing out two hits in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets. Still, it's tough to grasp a timeline for his return, and his next chance to crack the lineup is Thursday's matchup against the Coyotes.