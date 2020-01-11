Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sits out practice
Kuhnhackl (strain) didn't practice on Friday with the Islanders, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
According to coach Barry Trotz, the injury isn't considered to be serious and Kuhnhackl should be able to play Saturday versus Boston. Kuhnhackl has only played 16 games this season and only has three goals and an assist in those contests. Ross Johnston is likely to slide into the lineup should Kuhnhackl need another couple of days to recover.
