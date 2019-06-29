Kuhnackl signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Islanders on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kuhnackl was in and out of the lineup through the 2018-19 campaign, ultimately dressing for a career-low 36 contests. While slightly elevated ice time led to a near doubling of his point rate last season, he still hasn't reached the point of widespread fantasy relevance.