Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Solo skates Thursday
Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) took the ice prior to Thursday's practice session, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
The Islanders will have two more practices ahead of Saturday's clash with Detroit, so it's probably a little early to completely rule Kuhnhackl out of the lineup, though it certainly doesn't look great. In the meantime, Josh Ho-Sang figures to make his 2018-19 debut if the German winger is unable to play.
