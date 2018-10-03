Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sticks with team
Kuhnhackl was listed on the Isles 23-man roster Tuesday after clearing waivers.
Instead of immediately sending Kuhnhackl down to the minors, the Isles opted to keep him on the team ahead of Wednesday's clash with Carolina. The move to waiver the winger was likely a formality in order to free him up to move up and down between leagues throughout the season.
