Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Subbing in Saturday
Kuhnhackl will make his second appearance of the season Saturday, replacing Anthony Beauvillier, who is ill, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Kuhnhackl is a physical winger with 309 hits and 125 blocked shots over 169 career contests. The German-born skater signed a one-year "show me" deal with the Isles after three years in Pittsburgh.
