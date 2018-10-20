Kuhnhackl will make his second appearance of the season Saturday, replacing Anthony Beauvillier, who is ill, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnhackl is a physical winger with 309 hits and 125 blocked shots over 169 career contests. The German-born skater signed a one-year "show me" deal with the Isles after three years in Pittsburgh.

