Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Tallies pair of goals
Kuhnhackl scored twice in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Tuesday.
He's struggled to stick in the NHL, and yet, when he's played this season, Kuhnhackl has produced. After Tuesday, he has three goals and four points in seven games. Last season, he only has two goals and eight points in 69 contests, and he's never scored more than five goals or 15 points in a season. That, along with the fact he's scored his three goals on just seven shots, likely indicates he really isn't due for a breakout season. Still, owners in deeper leagues would be wise to keep an eye on Kuhnhackl just in case, especially if one is in need of help in the blocks and hits categories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...