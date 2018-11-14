Kuhnhackl scored twice in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Tuesday.

He's struggled to stick in the NHL, and yet, when he's played this season, Kuhnhackl has produced. After Tuesday, he has three goals and four points in seven games. Last season, he only has two goals and eight points in 69 contests, and he's never scored more than five goals or 15 points in a season. That, along with the fact he's scored his three goals on just seven shots, likely indicates he really isn't due for a breakout season. Still, owners in deeper leagues would be wise to keep an eye on Kuhnhackl just in case, especially if one is in need of help in the blocks and hits categories.