Kuhnhackl will make his season debut versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

To put it nicely, coach Barry Trotz was not happy with the performance of several Islanders during their loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. Trotz has let it be known that Kuhnhackl will replace one of them although he didn't mention who that player will be so we don't know what line Kuhnhackl will play on. How long Kuhnhackl will stay in the lineup for will likely depend on how he and the team plays Friday.