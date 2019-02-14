Kuhnhackl will play on the second-line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey on Thursday in Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl was expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game but was taking line rushes in place of Michael Dal Colle during warmups. There is no word on if Dal Colle suffered an injury or if coach Barry Trotz just decided that Kuhnhackl will give the team a better chance to win versus the Blue Jackets. Kuhnhackl has three goal and three assists in 21 games this season for the Islanders.