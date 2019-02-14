Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Will play Thursday
Kuhnhackl will play on the second-line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey on Thursday in Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Kuhnhackl was expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game but was taking line rushes in place of Michael Dal Colle during warmups. There is no word on if Dal Colle suffered an injury or if coach Barry Trotz just decided that Kuhnhackl will give the team a better chance to win versus the Blue Jackets. Kuhnhackl has three goal and three assists in 21 games this season for the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...