Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Will play Tuesday
Kuhnhackl will play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Kuhnhackl has only played three games this season as he is being carried as an extra forward this season. Kuhnhackl is playing Tuesday because Cal Clutterbuck will miss the game due to an upper-body injury. Kuhnhackl will likely return to the bench once Clutterbuck is deemed healthy enough to return.
More News
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Subbing in Saturday•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sticks with team•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Placed on waivers•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Added to Islanders roster•
-
Tom Kuhnhackl: Not qualified by Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Fills fourth-line role during playoffs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.