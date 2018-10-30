Kuhnhackl will play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl has only played three games this season as he is being carried as an extra forward this season. Kuhnhackl is playing Tuesday because Cal Clutterbuck will miss the game due to an upper-body injury. Kuhnhackl will likely return to the bench once Clutterbuck is deemed healthy enough to return.