Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl has been injured or scratched in 10 of the last 11 games, but will rejoin the lineup with Valtteri Filppula (upper body) out of action. The 26-year-old Kuhnhackl has tallied a mere six point in his 18 outings this season and will likely be hard pressed to reach his career-high 16 points from 2016-17.