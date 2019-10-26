Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Won't finish Friday's contest
Kuhnhackl (lower body) is out for the remainder of Friday's game versus the Senators.
Kuhnhackl awkwardly went into the boards in the first period. He required help to get to the locker room and was ruled out before the start of the second period. The Islanders were playing Friday's game with only 11 forward, with this injury stretching that group even thinner.
