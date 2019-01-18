Kuhnhackl (illness) didn't make the trip to the nation's capital for Friday's game against Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kuhnhackl will remain absent for Friday's game against the Capitals as he continues to battle a bug. Even when healthy, the 26-year-old winger doesn't always draw into the lineup. He should be evaluated again ahead of Sunday's game against the Ducks.

