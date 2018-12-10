Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Won't play Monday
Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) was not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Monday's game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Kuhnhackl will miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury, and it's unclear how long the German will be out. Ross Johnston will dress in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...