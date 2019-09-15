Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) has yet to participate in training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has stated that Kuhnhackl shouldn't miss more than another day or two and that the injury isn't anything to be concerned about. Once healthy Kuhnhackl is expected to compete for a starting job on either the second or third-line for the Islanders.

