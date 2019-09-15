Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Yet to practice
Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) has yet to participate in training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz has stated that Kuhnhackl shouldn't miss more than another day or two and that the injury isn't anything to be concerned about. Once healthy Kuhnhackl is expected to compete for a starting job on either the second or third-line for the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Snares one-year deal•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Provides jolt of production•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Scoreless in last five•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Pots odd breakaway goal•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Will play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Listed as healthy scratch•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.