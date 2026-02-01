Poletin scored twice on four shots in WHL Kelowna's 9-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

The Czech winger has picked up five goals and an assist in eight appearances since returning from the World Junior Championship. Poletin put up six points in seven tournament games for Czechia, helping his country earn a silver medal. Poletin has been good in the WHL in his first year in North America, earning 19 goals and 12 helpers across 33 appearances.