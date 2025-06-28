Poletin was the 106th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Born and raised in Czechia, Poletin has spent the past two seasons playing for the Pelicans organization in Finland. He displayed an excellent goal-scoring touch in 25 games with their junior club, tallying 13 times, but was far less effective in 15 games with the big club, failing to record a point and often seeing limited ice time. Poletin plays hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make things happen. The jury is ultimately out on his offensive ceiling because we are yet to see him consistently produce against men, but between his work ethic and defensive awareness, there's potential for Poletin to develop into a bottom-six regular for New York at some point down the line.