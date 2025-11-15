Poletin scored twice on seven shots in WHL Kelowna's 5-4 overtime loss to Lethbridge on Friday.

Poletin has turned up the offense with five goals and two assists over his last six games. On the year, he has 11 tallies and 16 points in 15 contests. The Islanders prospect, a fourth-round pick in 2025, likely needed some time to adjust to the North American junior ranks after splitting time between junior and men's leagues in Finland last year. Poletin projects as a bottom-six regular, but his play in the WHL is encouraging for his goal-scoring skill.