DeAngelo notched two assists, five shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

DeAngelo has six points and a plus-7 rating over five contests in January. That's already better than the four assists he put up in all of December. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 19 points, 80 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances this season, matching his scoring output from 35 outings in 2024-25. He doesn't have as much room to operate now that Matthew Schaefer is leading the Islanders' blue line, but DeAngelo is still scoring enough to help in fantasy.