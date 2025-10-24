DeAngelo scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

DeAngelo opened the scoring at 2:05 of the first frame when he jumped into the rush, took a cross-ice pass and beat Cam Talbot blocker side. DeAngelo had gotten off to a quiet start this season with just one assist, and these points Thursday more than double his overall total (one goal, two assists; seven games).