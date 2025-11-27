DeAngelo logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

DeAngelo has four helpers over his last eight games. The 30-year-old's scoring potential has been significantly hindered by the immediate emergence of rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer, which has left DeAngelo on the second power-play unit. Overall, DeAngelo has a goal, eight assists, 43 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 12 hits and 25 PIM through 24 appearances. He should still push for a 30-point campaign as long as he stays in the lineup regularly, which doesn't appear to be an issue.