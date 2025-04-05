DeAngelo notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

DeAngelo had gone scoreless in his last two outings following a five-game point streak. The 29-year-old got back on the scoresheet by setting up a Noah Dobson tally in the third period. DeAngelo is at 17 points, 60 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 28 appearances. He's got enough offense and a power-play role, so fantasy managers should have no trouble counting on him over the last couple of weeks of the season.