DeAngelo registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

DeAngelo set up a Jean-Gabriel Pageau goal in the second period. The 29-year-old DeAngelo was penciled in for top duties to begin 2025-26, but Matthew Schaefer has hit the ground running. That has led to DeAngelo seeing his ice time drop both at even strength and on the power play, which will mean a decline in offense as well. His helper Monday was his first point to go with seven shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over three contests.