Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Poised to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo (illness) is expected to play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
DeAngelo won't miss any playing time after being called a game-time decision. He has one goal, eight assists, 45 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 12 hits in 26 appearances this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Gathers assist in loss•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: First multi-point effort of season•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Notches first helper•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Staying on Long Island•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Two helpers in shootout loss•