DeAngelo (illness) is expected to play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

DeAngelo won't miss any playing time after being called a game-time decision. He has one goal, eight assists, 45 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 12 hits in 26 appearances this season.

