Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Provides pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo notched two assists and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
DeAngelo helped out on goals by Carson Soucy and Anders Lee, with the latter's tally being the game-winner. With four assists over three games since the Olympic break, DeAngelo is rolling. He's still in a top-four role and on the second power-play unit, so there's some value to be had from his offense in certain fantasy formats. The 30-year-old has 28 points (four on the power play), 117 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 61 outings this season.
