Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Scores, assists Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo recorded a goal, an assist, three shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
DeAngelo continues to produce despite being a blueliner, and this was the third time he's recorded a multi-point performance over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has picked things up of late after a slow start to the campaign and is up to 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 49 games this season. He could be within reach of the 40-point plateau if he's able to sustain this production in the coming weeks.
