DeAngelo provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

DeAngelo had been held off the scoresheet in two games prior to the break, his first multi-game drought since signing with the Islanders. He's provided five points over nine appearances, though none of them have come on the power play despite the defenseman taking a substantial amount of ice time in that situation. DeAngelo's offense has always been his calling card, and as long as his workload remains large, he's worth considering in fantasy.