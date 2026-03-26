Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Set to miss 1-2 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo (lower body) will miss the next 1-2 weeks, the team announced Thursday.
DeAngelo had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas. His exit from the lineup coincides with Ryan Pulock's (lower body) return. When DeAngelo is ready to return, he will likely serve in a top-four capacity.
More News
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Won't play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Departs Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Deposits goal Saturday•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Provides pair of assists•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Tallies on power play•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Scores, assists Monday•