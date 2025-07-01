default-cbs-image
DeAngelo penned a one-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

DeAngelo returned from his exile in Europe back in January, signing a one-year deal with New York. It seems the blueliner showed enough to keep him around for another year. He notched four goals and 15 helpers in 35 regular-season contests this past year and could push for the 40-point threshold with a full season.

