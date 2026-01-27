DeAngelo scored a power-play goal on seven shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

DeAngelo stretched the Islanders' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The defenseman has put together a strong January with three goals and nine points over 12 outings, by far his best month of the campaign. He's at four goals, 22 points (four on the power play), 101 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 52 appearances this season.