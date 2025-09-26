Mitchell was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Friday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Mitchell signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders in mid-July so this is no surprise. Mitchell, who has yet to play a game at the NHL level, had four goals, nine assists and 101 PIM across 65 appearances with AHL Bridgeport during the 2024-25 regular season. He will see action once again at Bridgeport, should he clear waivers.