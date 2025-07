Mitchell inked a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Islanders on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

This is a two-way deal for Mitchell, who is likely to spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Bridgeport. The 25-year-old defenseman accounted for four goals, 13 points, 101 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 65 appearances in the minors last season.