Islanders' Travis St. Denis: Agrees to terms on two-way deal
St. Denis agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.
St. Denis spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with the Islanders' AHL affiliate, totaling 23 goals and 44 points in 74 games. The 25-year-old forward will likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 season in the minors, but he could also get a chance to make his NHL debut if he continues to play well with AHL Bridgeport.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...