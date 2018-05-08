Islanders' Travis St. Denis: Agrees to terms on two-way deal

St. Denis agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

St. Denis spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with the Islanders' AHL affiliate, totaling 23 goals and 44 points in 74 games. The 25-year-old forward will likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 season in the minors, but he could also get a chance to make his NHL debut if he continues to play well with AHL Bridgeport.