Zajac could play Thursday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The original thought was that Kyle Palmieri and Zajac would need to be quarantined after being acquired from the Devils on Wednesday, but that apparently is not the case as they are both considered local players. Whether or not either plays Thursday will be up to coach Barry Trotz after he observes them in the morning skate. If Zajac does play, he is expected to be inserted onto the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom. It is unknown who would play center, Zajac or Pageau, but the early money is on Zajac.