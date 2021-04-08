site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Travis Zajac: Ready for Islanders debut
Zajac will be in the Islanders' lineup for Thursday's game versus Philadelphia.
Zajac will center the Isles third line during Thursday's contest. He's tallied 18 points in 33 games this campaign.
