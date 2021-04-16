Zajac scored a goal on his only shot and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston.

Zajac, who was acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline, converted a Mathew Barzal centering feed to get the Islanders on the board early in the second period. It was the first goal in four games with the Islanders for Zajac, who skated on the left side of New York's top line with Barzal and Jordan Eberle. Despite the prominent assignment, Zajac isn't likely to offer fantasy managers enough production to warrant a pick-up.