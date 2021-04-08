The Devils traded Zajac and Kyle Palmieri to the Islanders on Wednesday for A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

Zajac is moving on after 1,024 games with the Devils. The 35-year-old has put up seven goals and 11 assists across 33 games this season. Zajac typically plays center, but the Islanders already have plenty of depth at the position, so he may need to try playing wing to start. Nevertheless, he should have a role on one of the top three lines as the Islanders load up for a Stanley Cup run.