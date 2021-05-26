Zajac will suit up in Wednesday's Game 6 against Pittsburgh, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Zajac was a healthy scratch through the first five games of the series, but he'll replace Oliver Wahlstrom, who's dealing with an undisclosed injury and can't play. Zajac has seen action in 57 playoff games in his career, recording 11 goals and 28 points over that span. The 36-year-old will add a veteran presence to the third line Wednesday.