Zajac has yet to dress for any of the playoff games versus the Penguins.

Zajac was acquired along with Kyle Palmieri at the trade deadline, but he was always considered a spare part. The Islanders were already deep down the middle with Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Casey Cizikas. Coach Barry Trotz tried to insert him at wing on several lines, but when that didn't work, there really wasn't a spot for him unless there was an injury. So Zajac continues to be insurance for the Islanders.