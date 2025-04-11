Lennox stopped one of two shots he faced in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rangers.

Head coach Patrick Roy made some odd decisions, which included pulling Marcus Hogberg after the Rangers' sixth goal. Lennox entered but gave up a goal, leading Roy to return Hogberg to the crease after just 4:43 of ice time for Lennox. It's a strange NHL debut and likely one Lennox may want to forget given how the Islanders played. He's set to be with the big club until Ilya Sorokin (lower body) can return, though with the Islanders' playoff chances nearly gone, Sorokin could get shut down.