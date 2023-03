Lennox signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Lennoz -- who was selected by the club in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft -- has seemingly underwhelmed in the OHL this season, as he is 22-15-2 with a .880 save percentage and 3.28 GAA. Still, that didn't stop the organization from securing him to a three-year pact. Lennox should make the jump to the professional ranks next season but is likely 2-3 years away from challenging for a spot on the NHL roster.