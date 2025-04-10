Lennox was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Lennox was selected in the third round -- 93rd overall -- in 2021 and suffered a big setback with a major knee injury last season with ECHL Worcester after just 13 games. He has played only four games with Bridgeport this season, allowing 16 goals on 95 shots (.832 save percentage). Ilya Sorokin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday, leaving Marcus Hogberg to likely start Thursday against the Rangers with Lennox as his backup.