Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Absent from morning skate

Filppula (upper body) didn't participate in the Islanders' morning skate and is uncertain to play Thursday against the Blackhawks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The morning skate was an optional session, so it's possible Filppula merely took some time to receive maintenance for his upper-body injury and intends to play later in the evening. Either way, Filppula's status likely won't be confirmed until the Islanders' warmup session prior to the 7:30 p.m. EST puck drop. The depth center has produced nine goals and 10 assists across his 38 appearances on the season.