Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Activated for Tuesday's game

Filppula (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, per the NHL's official media site.

Filppula is technically a game-time decision, but we can't think of any reason why the Isles would activate him if he's not fit to play. The heady pivot has exceeded expectations this season, with his current shooting percentage (26.5) trailing only that of Vancouver's prized rookie Elias Pettersson (knee) -- he's rocking a 27.8 percent rate among skaters who have played in at least 35 games.