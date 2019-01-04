Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Designated for injured reserve

Filppula (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Dec. 31.

By utilizing retroactive IR, Filppula remains eligible to be activated against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, though the club hasn't provided a specific update on when he might be given the all-clear. The center will miss his second game due to his upper-body issue. With a spot open on the 23-man roster, the Islanders activated Jordan Eberle (undisclosed).