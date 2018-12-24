Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Ends scoring drought

Filppula has a goal and an assist in his last four games, ending an eight-game point streak.

In his first season with the Islanders, the veteran Finn has eight goals and 10 assists through 35 games. However, he's also playing a career low in minutes, and power-play minutes. He also has a career-high 25.0 shooting percentage, so his numbers may regress in time.

More News
Our Latest Stories